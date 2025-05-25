F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull star pits after opening lap crash
Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda pitted on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, after a lap one crash caused a virtual safety car.
Gabriel Bortoleto lost out in the early stages of the Monaco GP and hit the barriers at Portier following contact with Kimi Antonelli, but managed to reverse out whilst a virtual safety car was deployed.
The VSC conditions allowed some teams to stop during the first lap with Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Ollie Bearman all coming in, alongside Bortoleto who returned to the Sauber garage for repairs.
Red Bull's pit stop gamble put pressure on McLaren, with Oscar Piastri predicted to come out behind Tsunoda for when he pits later.
Elsewhere, Lando Norris locked up into Sainte-Devote on the opening lap, but managed to exit the corner ahead of Charles Leclerc to maintain his lead.
Gasly also crashes at Monaco Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly was the next driver to crash in Monaco, after he hit the back of Tsunoda at the Nouvelle Chicane.
The contact prompted the Alpine's front left wheel to dislodge, which hung onto Gasly's car as he trundled back to the pits and left debris in his wake.
However, the session was not paused with double yellows waved instead, as Gasly retired into the Alpine garage. A penalty will likely come the team's way for continuing out on track instead of remaining stationary.
Tsunoda was left furious with Gasly after the crash, and complained over team radio: "Is he an idiot, what is he doing!?"
