Christian Horner hijacks live F1 interview with Adrian Newey insult

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has labelled his former colleague Adrian Newey a 'giant bogey', as the design legend makes his debut with the Aston Martin team.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend is the first in which Newey has been seen in the green of Aston Martin during a race weekend, having joined the Silverstone-based outfit back in March.

Newey departed Red Bull in 2024 after claiming eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles with the team across 18 years of association.

The 65-year-old is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 car designers of all-time, and is now seeking to turn around the fortunes of Aston Martin, and turn them into a championship-challenging outfit in years to come.

Horner, however, clearly isn't a fan of Aston Martin's green colour scheme, suggesting that it made Newey look like a 'giant bogey', leaving the Sky Sports F1 team in fits of laughter.

"It’s great to see, I haven’t seen him in green yet, he looks like a giant bogey," he said live on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast during FP1.

"It’s great to see, he’s a racer. I don’t think he’s missed ever a race at this track, even going back to his gardening leave at McLaren but we’ll catch up with him later, it’s good to see him here."

Red Bull missing Newey?

Horner may still be slightly bitter about the timing surrounding Newey's departure from Red Bull.

It came at a time when things were starting to unravel for the team, slipping away from the dominance that they had previously held over their competitors for over two years, and following the exits of several other key members from the team.

On top of this, Horner was also amidst an internal investigation surrounding his conduct, having been accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague, allegations he denied and was eventually cleared of, even after an appeal from the alleger.

It remains to be seen how much of a long-term impact Newey's departure will have on Red Bull, but in the short term, they have seemed to slip behind both McLaren and Mercedes in the pecking order in 2025, and only Max Verstappen's brilliance has allowed him to keep up with the early pace in the drivers' championship standings.

