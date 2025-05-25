Christian Horner hijacks live F1 interview with Adrian Newey insult
Christian Horner hijacks live F1 interview with Adrian Newey insult
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has labelled his former colleague Adrian Newey a 'giant bogey', as the design legend makes his debut with the Aston Martin team.
The Monaco Grand Prix weekend is the first in which Newey has been seen in the green of Aston Martin during a race weekend, having joined the Silverstone-based outfit back in March.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
Newey departed Red Bull in 2024 after claiming eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles with the team across 18 years of association.
The 65-year-old is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 car designers of all-time, and is now seeking to turn around the fortunes of Aston Martin, and turn them into a championship-challenging outfit in years to come.
Horner, however, clearly isn't a fan of Aston Martin's green colour scheme, suggesting that it made Newey look like a 'giant bogey', leaving the Sky Sports F1 team in fits of laughter.
"It’s great to see, I haven’t seen him in green yet, he looks like a giant bogey," he said live on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast during FP1.
"It’s great to see, he’s a racer. I don’t think he’s missed ever a race at this track, even going back to his gardening leave at McLaren but we’ll catch up with him later, it’s good to see him here."
Red Bull missing Newey?
Horner may still be slightly bitter about the timing surrounding Newey's departure from Red Bull.
It came at a time when things were starting to unravel for the team, slipping away from the dominance that they had previously held over their competitors for over two years, and following the exits of several other key members from the team.
On top of this, Horner was also amidst an internal investigation surrounding his conduct, having been accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague, allegations he denied and was eventually cleared of, even after an appeal from the alleger.
It remains to be seen how much of a long-term impact Newey's departure will have on Red Bull, but in the short term, they have seemed to slip behind both McLaren and Mercedes in the pecking order in 2025, and only Max Verstappen's brilliance has allowed him to keep up with the early pace in the drivers' championship standings.
READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Concerns issued over F1 'gimmicks' after FIA Monaco Grand Prix changes
- 43 minutes ago
Christian Horner hijacks live F1 interview with Adrian Newey insult
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
- 1 hour ago
Why magnificent Monaco Grand Prix moment has reignited title fight
- 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll hit by DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monaco Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton confusion
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul