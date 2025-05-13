close global

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff will be absent at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as he marks a special family occasion.

Max Verstappen told to take F1 sabbatical in 2026

Max Verstappen has been advised to take a year out of Formula 1 in 2026, as speculation over the champion’s future at Red Bull continues to mount.

Norris given extraordinary Verstappen CRASH advice

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has suggested that Lando Norris needs to gain the confidence to 'crash' into Max Verstappen, after being pushed off the track by the Dutchman once again at the Miami Grand Prix.

Colapinto lands ANOTHER new role... just days after replacing Jack Doohan

Franco Colapinto has landed a new role just days after it was announced he would be replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five rounds on the Formula 1 calendar.

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari given extraordinary SNUB as F1 celebrates 75 years

As Formula 1 officially ticks past the 75 years mark, it's time to celebrate a sport that has perhaps transformed like no other during that period.

Toto Wolff to MISS Imola Grand Prix as replacement confirmed
Toto Wolff to MISS Imola Grand Prix as replacement confirmed

  Yesterday 17:57
Verstappen bias levelled at FIA stewards as McLaren car 'trick' uncovered - F1 Recap
Verstappen bias levelled at FIA stewards as McLaren car 'trick' uncovered - F1 Recap

  May 12, 2025 23:58

Toto Wolff absence confirmed as star told to take YEAR OFF in 2026 - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton 'Thirst Trap Curse' is BACK and 'somebody is getting fired'

Mercedes star named in ideal Cadillac F1 driver lineup

Norris honoured with Silverstone stand ahead of major announcement

F1 legend honoured by British Royalty after collecting major prize

Verstappen confirms test with rival manufacturer

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

