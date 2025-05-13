Toto Wolff absence confirmed as star told to take YEAR OFF in 2026 - F1 Recap

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff will be absent at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as he marks a special family occasion.

Max Verstappen told to take F1 sabbatical in 2026

Max Verstappen has been advised to take a year out of Formula 1 in 2026, as speculation over the champion’s future at Red Bull continues to mount.

Norris given extraordinary Verstappen CRASH advice

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has suggested that Lando Norris needs to gain the confidence to 'crash' into Max Verstappen, after being pushed off the track by the Dutchman once again at the Miami Grand Prix.

Colapinto lands ANOTHER new role... just days after replacing Jack Doohan

Franco Colapinto has landed a new role just days after it was announced he would be replacing Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five rounds on the Formula 1 calendar.

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari given extraordinary SNUB as F1 celebrates 75 years

As Formula 1 officially ticks past the 75 years mark, it's time to celebrate a sport that has perhaps transformed like no other during that period.

