Joe Ellis

Tuesday 4 April 2023 19:11

Damon Hill has claimed that Alex Albon is lucky to be walking after his scary crash at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Williams driver spun out of the race on lap seven, hitting the barrier at turn six before his car fired back onto the tarmac.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas both had to swerve away from the racing line to avoid colliding with the Thai driver.

The FIA initially put out a safety car, before opting to escalate to a red flag in order to clear Albon's car and gravel from the track while they inspected the tyre barrier for damage.

Petrifying

Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, was with many F1 fans in hoping that nobody would collect Albon's stricken Williams as their vision was limited by a cloud of dust.

Thankfully, all drivers involved avoided a potentially awful incident, and Hill said after the race that Albon was very fortunate to have walked out of the paddock that evening.

“He’s lucky to be walking, because if he’s a little bit more into the track it would have been a side-on T-bone with Nico Hulkenberg,” Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast.

Hulkenberg himself described the incident as a "code brown" moment after the race, but he did manage to bring home points for Haas with a seventh place finish.

