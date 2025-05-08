Schumacher return edges closer as McLaren driver replacement announced - GPFans F1 Recap
Mick Schumacher's career in Formula 1 may not be over just yet as a return to the pinnacle of motorsport is reportedly edging closer.
McLaren announce popular F1 driver switch
McLaren have announced that one of motorsport's most exciting talents will line up for the team at a Formula 1 grand prix later this year.
Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a double blow ahead of the launch of F1 25 later this month.
F1 champion Damon Hill vents fury after his car is broken into... before humorously blaming Verstappen
Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has taken to social media to reveal his recent bad luck after his car was broken into in Central London.
Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change
Christian Horner's position within Red Bull Formula 1 team is reportedly under threat as a shocking replacement theory has emerged ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
How Lego PROVES Hamilton and Leclerc can work together after Ferrari controversy
Ferrari have been boosted after footage showed driver duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc successfully working together at last weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul