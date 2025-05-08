Schumacher return edges closer as McLaren driver replacement announced - GPFans F1 Recap

Mick Schumacher's career in Formula 1 may not be over just yet as a return to the pinnacle of motorsport is reportedly edging closer.

McLaren announce popular F1 driver switch

McLaren have announced that one of motorsport's most exciting talents will line up for the team at a Formula 1 grand prix later this year.

Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a double blow ahead of the launch of F1 25 later this month.

F1 champion Damon Hill vents fury after his car is broken into... before humorously blaming Verstappen

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has taken to social media to reveal his recent bad luck after his car was broken into in Central London.

Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change

Christian Horner's position within Red Bull Formula 1 team is reportedly under threat as a shocking replacement theory has emerged ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How Lego PROVES Hamilton and Leclerc can work together after Ferrari controversy

Ferrari have been boosted after footage showed driver duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc successfully working together at last weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

