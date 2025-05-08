close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a double blow ahead of the launch of F1 25 later this month.

EA Sports, the developers of the popular video game series, have released their rankings for each of the drivers, and it's not good news for the Ferrari star or his band of loyal supporters.

The 40-year-old has been given a ranking of 89 out of 100, which puts him outside the top five for the second consecutive year.

To compound the disappointment, he has found himself behind his current Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has scored 91, as well as the man he replaced at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen leads the way

Max Verstappen has once again come out on top ahead of McLaren star Lando Norris, while two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is one point behind Hamilton in seventh.

Somewhat surprisingly, 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri has been rated at 87, with his lack of experience compared to his rivals likely a significant factor.

The announcement comes just days after the Miami Grand Prix, where Hamilton's early season struggles continued.

The 105-time grand prix winner was caught up in a tense exchange with race engineer Ricciardo Adami in the closing stages, and ended the day down in seventh.

It was the latest in a long line of frustrating weekends for Hamilton, who is yet to get his Ferrari career up and running following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes during the off-season.

He currently sits seventh in the standings, one place worse off than rookie Kimi Antonelli who replaced him at the Silver Arrows.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton shares intimate details over ‘special’ project
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton shares intimate details over ‘special’ project

  • Today 12:58
  • 1
Lewis Hamilton's 'honeymoon' with 'lady in red' ends in heated exchange
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton's 'honeymoon' with 'lady in red' ends in heated exchange

  • Yesterday 18:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren announce popular F1 driver switch

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 Video Game

Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion Damon Hill vents fury after his car is broken into... before humorously blaming Verstappen

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Team boss confirms reasons over controversial key Alpine departure

  • Today 13:56
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton shares intimate details over ‘special’ project

  • Today 12:58
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x