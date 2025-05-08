Hamilton given DOUBLE EA Sports snub in new F1 25 game

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a double blow ahead of the launch of F1 25 later this month.

EA Sports, the developers of the popular video game series, have released their rankings for each of the drivers, and it's not good news for the Ferrari star or his band of loyal supporters.

The 40-year-old has been given a ranking of 89 out of 100, which puts him outside the top five for the second consecutive year.

To compound the disappointment, he has found himself behind his current Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has scored 91, as well as the man he replaced at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen leads the way

Max Verstappen has once again come out on top ahead of McLaren star Lando Norris, while two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is one point behind Hamilton in seventh.

Somewhat surprisingly, 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri has been rated at 87, with his lack of experience compared to his rivals likely a significant factor.

The announcement comes just days after the Miami Grand Prix, where Hamilton's early season struggles continued.

The 105-time grand prix winner was caught up in a tense exchange with race engineer Ricciardo Adami in the closing stages, and ended the day down in seventh.

It was the latest in a long line of frustrating weekends for Hamilton, who is yet to get his Ferrari career up and running following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes during the off-season.

He currently sits seventh in the standings, one place worse off than rookie Kimi Antonelli who replaced him at the Silver Arrows.

