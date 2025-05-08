How Lego PROVES Hamilton and Leclerc can work together after Ferrari controversy
Ferrari have been boosted after footage showed driver duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc successfully working together at last weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
Both drivers were well off the pace in Florida, with both airing their frustrations regarding team strategy after the race as Leclerc finished in seventh, just one spot ahead of his team-mate.
Yet it was all smiles between the pair just hours before the action got under way as they teamed up for a Lego race.
A light-hearted exchange with one of the organisers demonstrated that there is no tension brewing underneath the surface, which will no doubt be a welcome relief for Ferrari bosses.
In a clip which appeared on X, Hamilton asked: "Can we get extra power? Is there a qualifying mode?", before his team-mate chipped in saying: "Can we get more power? Can you tell us something? At least once during the weekend."
All 20 drivers got in 10 cars done up in their respective teams' colours for the special occasion, as they raced around the Miami International Autodrome in Lego-built cars which hit top speeds of 20mph.
Ferrari struggles continue
Despite adding a seven-time world champion in Hamilton to their lineup this year, the Scuderia have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign, and are already over 150 points behind defending champions and current leaders McLaren.
The 40-year-old has finished in the top five just once in six outings, and has made no secret of his frustration regarding his below-par performances.
Some have even suggested he may not see out his contract at the Italian outfit should results no improve over the coming months.
Leclerc entered the season as an outsider for the drivers' title having enjoyed a strong end to the previous campaign, but his chances of challenging are already all but over, with the Monegasque currently fifth in the standings.
