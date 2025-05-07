Jos Verstappen slams FIA over 'sudden' F1 rule change

Jos Verstappen has hit out at the FIA over their controversial decision to implement a 'sudden' rule change midway through the season.

Prior to the 2025 campaign getting under way, Formula 1's governing body announced they would be clamping down on wing flex from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

It came after questions were raised by several team bosses - including Red Bull's Christian Horner - over the legality of McLaren's flexi wing last year.

But while the FIA deemed it to be within the regulations at the beginning of this season, they confirmed stricter tests would be enforced throughout at different stages this time around.

And speaking to Racexpress, Verstappen - father of world champion Max - slammed the delay, insisting that the 'stupid' decision had benefitted McLaren until this point.

"Then suddenly there is a rule change around the wings," he said. "Then I think, 'do that at the beginning of the year, then it’s the same for everyone'.

"But why after so many races, and then it’s no longer allowed? Then [McLaren] have benefited from it until then. I think that’s so stupid, but that’s part of it, I think."

Are McLaren benefitting from FIA stance?

The FIA have justified the timing of the new rules, saying: "This phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily.

"These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing."

It's not the first time the Dutchman has raised the issue, after reposting a clip of McLaren's rear wing in action ahead of the Bahrain GP earlier this year.

Following last weekend's one-two in Miami, McLaren's are already over 100 points ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull, and are firm favourites to retain their title.

And the drivers' title could be heading their way too, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both ahead of Max Verstappen in the standings with six races in the books.

