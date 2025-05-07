'Urgent' Lando Norris solution needed after Max Verstappen incident

Lando Norris must find an 'urgent' solution following an incident with Max Verstappen, according to a respected Formula 1 pundit.

The pair were involved in an intense on-track tussle at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, in what was the latest of a long line of battles between them in recent years.

Norris claimed the defending world champion forced him off the track during the opening moments of Sunday's race, resulting in him taking evasive action which dropped him down to sixth.

The McLaren star managed to make his way through the field before eventually getting past his Red Bull counterpart to move into second spot.

However, the duel cost both precious time, and allowed Oscar Piastri to surge into an unassailable lead to take his fourth win in six races.

Schumacher raises Norris concern

Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Norris' performance further demonstrates that he has lost some of his competitive edge this season.

"I don't know what's wrong with Norris," said the former Williams star. "He was always very determined in karting and in previous series, but he's lost that a bit.

"Maybe because he's too cautious and too worried about losing points and losing ground. He urgently needs to work on that.

"He's also quickly gotten the reputation of people just holding on, while Piastri even forced Max Verstappen into a small mistake and got through on the inside."

Norris entered the 2025 campaign as favourite to take the drivers' title having emerged as a serious challenger to Verstappen last season before ending the year in runners-up spot.

And while he currently holds a narrow advantage over the Dutchman in the standings, his team-mate is proving to be the man to beat.

Piastri extended his lead over the Brit to 16 points following his impressive victory on Sunday, with Verstappen - who became a father last week - a further 16 back.

All three championship contenders will be in action once again at next week's Emilia Romagna GP in Imola.

