FIA announce change to Max Verstappen’s car at Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen Red Bull will undergo some revisions at the Miami Grand Prix following an official announcement from the FIA.
The governing body confirmed that Red Bull will make two changes to the floor of their car, and the updated components include their floor fences and floor edge.
Red Bull will reposition their floor fences to extract a small increase in load, and new surfaces on the floor edge will add more camber to the edge wing for more local load, all of which adds a small increase of downforce to the RB21.
Verstappen will be the only Red Bull driver to receive these changes, and revisions to the floor will not be applied to Yuki Tsunoda's car.
It is customary for F1 teams to announce upgrades ahead of a race weekend, and they are permitted to make further adjustments to their cars before they enter parc ferme conditions heading into qualifying.
As the Miami GP weekend will also host a sprint race, parc ferme will be introduced before sprint qualifying and into Saturday’s sprint race, before changes are allowed again between the sprint race and qualifying.
Will Max Verstappen race at the Miami Grand Prix?
Earlier in the week Verstappen was given special dispensation to not attend F1's media day in Miami, due to the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.
The couple revealed the name of their baby girl, Lily, on Friday via their social media accounts, where they posted two pictures holding their newborn daughter.
Verstappen reportedly landed in Miami around 8pm on Thursday evening and will take part as expected in the Miami Grand Prix.
