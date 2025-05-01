Lewis Hamilton in striking Ferrari change for Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari have unveiled a striking change for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, where the team will depart from a classic design choice.

Hundreds clamoured to catch a glimpse of Hamilton in red for the first time in Maranello, but after five rounds the champion will ditch the traditional scarlet for a fresh look in Miami.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Ferrari revealed their all new racesuits for the Miami GP where Hamilton and Leclerc modelled the change in a social media post.

Not a patch of red was to be seen on the pair, and instead Ferrari have adopted a blue and white design with the colours blending in perfectly with their sponsor HP's logo.

Will Ferrari race in blue in Miami?

The 2025 Miami GP weekend is the latest instance where Ferrari have introduced blue into their design, with Leclerc and Sainz donning light blue racesuits for last year’s race.

Patches of blue were also added to the sidepods of the SF-24 but the scarlet livery still dominated, and Ferrari have followed suit again in 2025.

The team will run a new colourway to celebrate one year of partnership with HP with as the front wing, air intake and rear wing all heavily feature the blue and white trim.

Ferrari last raced in blue for the 1964 US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, adopting a blue and white livery after Enzo Ferrari abandoned their Ferrari red due to a row with the FIA.

The team’s founder declared that Ferrari would never again race in red, after the governing body refused to approve his new sports car for the World Endurance Championship.

Ferrari's two drivers John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini entered the US Grand Prix under a new name, North American Racing Team, and the blue livery continued until the season finale in Mexico.

Surtees finished the grand prix in second to claim the world title, and to this day remains the only Ferrari driver to do this in blue.

