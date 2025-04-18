close global

FIA announce investigation for Red Bull F1 star at Saudi Grand Prix

Red Bull-backed driver and Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson has been placed under investigation by the stewards after FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Kiwi finished the first practice session of the weekend in P11, just behind Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen in the two Red Bull cars who occupied P10 and P9 respectively.

However, the FIA confirmed at the end of the session that Lawson was under investigation for failing to follow the race director's instructions, after he entered the painted area between the pit entry and the track.

The stewards stated that the action was an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code, indicating a failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct at an event.

Will Lawson receive a penalty at Saudi Arabian GP?

On Sky Sports F1, Rachel Brookes confirmed Lawson's investigation, saying: "Lawson is being investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director’s instructions on two occasions.”

While the stewards make a decision, Lawson will prepare for the second practice session of the day which gets underway 8pm (local time).

As night falls over the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and temperatures cool slightly, the session could offer a more representative look at the order following this morning's session.

Pierre Gasly surprised the field when he set the fastest time in FP1, where the Alpine star completed the session above Lando Norris in second and Charles Leclerc in third.

F1 Standings

