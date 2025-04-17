The eye-watering amount you’d have to spend to buy Lando Norris’ Saudi Grand Prix jacket

Lando Norris has made his bid to become the boldest - and bravest - F1 driver as he entered the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix paddock in an eye-catching jacket.

The Brit sported a forest green bomber jacket embellished with the animals and landscape of the jungle, but its origins were of more interest to us than the look itself.

When we had recovered from the idea of Norris wearing a bomber jacket in over 30 degrees heat, the price had us collapsing back into our desk chairs all over again.

The smelling salts safely administered, the GPFans team discovered that Norris’ ‘Africa Kilimanjaro Bomber Jacket’ costs a staggering £9,000, exposing himself as a man of luxurious and expensive tastes - although as an F1 driver, who can really be surprised?

The F1 champion’s name behind Norris’ Saudi jacket

However, there was another twist in the tale, livening up what was already shaping up to be an exciting afternoon on the desk. Following closer inspection, the name of the brand Norris was wearing appeared familiar - Elkay Hunt.

After some social media sleuthing, it was revealed that the bomber jacket’s brand was founded by Freddie Hunt, the son and astonishing lookalike of F1 champion and legend James Hunt!

In fact, Hunt Jr was spotted wearing the same bomber jacket as Norris’ at Silverstone last year, where he rubbed shoulders with the great and the good and Simon Lazenby.

Not only enjoying the same cascading blonde locks as the 1976 world champion, Hunt Jr followed in his father’s footsteps as a racing driver, and is also clearly a man of flamboyant tastes.

Thus concludes a whirlwind of an afternoon at GPFans Towers as McLaren history meets McLaren’s future, and it all started with a – probably very sweaty – bomber jacket!

