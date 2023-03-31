Graham Shaw

Friday 31 March 2023 08:00 - Updated: 08:49

Fernando Alonso topped the timesheets in a weather-affected FP2 at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is hoping to stop Sunday's big race at Albert Park turning into another Red Bull procession, and he finished almost half a second ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Anybody reading too much into what happened out on track should hold back just a little though with rain during the session preventing qualifying simulations.

Championship leader and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has never won in Australia, was P3 with George Russell of Mercedes P4.

Verstappen had been dominant earlier on Friday as he topped the FP1 timesheets.

Here are the details from what went down in Melbourne on Friday.

Australian Grand Prix 2023, FP2

Here are the timesheets from Friday afternoon in Melbourne:

1. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 1:18.887

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.445

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.615

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.785

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.808

6. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.838

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.196

8. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.289

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.307

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.319

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.333

12. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.425

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.436

14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.493

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.583

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.692

17. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.713

18. Alex Albon (Williams): +2.295

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2.379

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): -

Australian Grand Prix 2023, FP1

Here are the timesheets for Friday's opening session:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:18.790

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.433

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.503

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.527

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.588

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.715

7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.746

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.856

9. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.909

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.976

11. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.976

12. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.987

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.016

14. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +1.143

15. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.284

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.385

17. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.609

18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.629

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.779

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2.357

Is there Formula 1 today?

Friday's action in Melbourne is now in the books, the drivers are back out on track on Saturday April 1 for Free Practice 3 and Qualifying.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) starts at 1230 local time (0230 UK, 0330 CET, 2130 Friday Eastern Time, 1830 Friday Pacific Time).

Quali is a go at 1600 local time (0600 UK, 0700 CET, 0100 Eastern Time, 2200 Friday Pacific Time).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

