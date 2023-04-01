F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Start time and how to watch live on TV
F1 News
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Start time and how to watch live on TV
The start time for the F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix is closing in fast and we have all the details plus how you can watch the big race live on TV.
Max Verstappen will start from pole at Albert Park in Melbourne, with the resurgent Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton next after a terrific Qualifying session on Saturday.
Now attention turns to the big race on Sunday April 2, 2023 and here is all the detail you need.
What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?
Here is the start time for Albert Park on Sunday, wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Melbourne): 3.00pm Sunday
UK (BST): 6.00am Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 7.00am Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 1.00am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): Midnight Saturday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 10.00pm Saturday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for Sunday’s big race. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN