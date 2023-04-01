Graham Shaw

Saturday 1 April 2023 21:00 - Updated: 21:23

The start time for the F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix is closing in fast and we have all the details plus how you can watch the big race live on TV.

Max Verstappen will start from pole at Albert Park in Melbourne, with the resurgent Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton next after a terrific Qualifying session on Saturday.

Now attention turns to the big race on Sunday April 2, 2023 and here is all the detail you need.

What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

Here is the start time for Albert Park on Sunday, wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Melbourne): 3.00pm Sunday

UK (BST): 6.00am Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 7.00am Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 1.00am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): Midnight Saturday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 10.00pm Saturday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for Sunday’s big race. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN