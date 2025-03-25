Lawson 'AXED by Red Bull' as doomed driver could have been saved by Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Liam Lawson has been reportedly axed by Red Bull with the decision expected to be confirmed by the team later this week - so here is EVERYTHING you need to know about what is official and what is just speculation...

Incredible Verstappen trick could have SAVED Ferrari at Chinese GP

A trick Max Verstappen may have used at the Chinese Grand Prix, could have saved Ferrari and the doomed Charles Leclerc from disqualification in Shanghai.

Hamilton unleashes NEW Ferrari car project... and he has already named it!

Lewis Hamilton wants to take his relationship with Ferrari beyond Formula 1 to help produce a supercar for the Maranello outfit.

Fernando Alonso reveals health update

The Spaniard only completed four laps in Shanghai before he was forced to retire his Aston Martin as smoke billowed out of its rear end, with Alonso later confirming it was brake issues.

Vettel blames Hamilton for Ferrari failure

Sebastian Vettel has blamed Lewis Hamilton for his own failure to add to his four Formula 1 world titles while at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton role revealed in NEW F1 25 game

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to announce his exciting new role in the latest edition of popular video game, F1 25.

