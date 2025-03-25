Vettel blames Hamilton for Ferrari failure

Sebastian Vettel has blamed Lewis Hamilton for his own failure to add to his four Formula 1 world titles while at Ferrari.

Hamilton was in the prime of his dominant era with Mercedes when Vettel was trying to fire Ferrari back to their championship-winning ways, with the pair going head-to-head for the title in 2017 and 2018.

During the German's tenure at the Scuderia Hamilton won five titles, with his team-mate Nico Rosberg also claiming one in 2016.

Following four consecutive title victories for Vettel and Red Bull between 2010-2013 Mercedes got ahead of their competitors after the 2014 regulation changes, and Vettel decided to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2014 season and instead join Ferrari.

Although endearing himself to the Ferrari fans by claiming 14 victories and engaging in two championship battles with Mercedes and Hamilton, Vettel failed to win a fifth title which he attributed to the British driver's success.

"Well, for me, it didn't quite work [winning title at Ferrari], because Lewis was there," Vettel told BBC podcast Sportsworld. "So let's see here now how he will get on. But, yeah, my fingers crossed. I obviously have raced him a long time.

"We get along really well, and he's by far the most outspoken driver on the grid at the minute, his on track skills don't need to be repeated. I think the numbers, statistics speak for themselves, but it's great to see that he's still on the grid, and he still has that influence and uses it in a positive manner."

Vettel delivers Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Vettel was reflecting on Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari for the latter stages of his career.

Now 40 years old, Hamilton is attempting to once again challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title with the Scuderia, and is partnering Charles Leclerc as the pair try to win Ferrari's first title of any kind since 2008.

However, Hamilton's Ferrari career has not got off to a spectacular start. Although claiming sprint race success in China, Hamilton has only scored one point from the opening two main races of the season.

He was disqualified alongside Leclerc in the aftermath of the Chinese GP, with Hamilton's skid block found to have undergone excessive wear throughout the race.

