Incredible Verstappen trick could have SAVED Ferrari at Chinese GP

A trick Max Verstappen may have used to add extra weight onto his car at the Chinese Grand Prix, could have saved Ferrari from disqualification.

A video has surfaced on social media of the champion returning to the pitlane after the race, where he appeared to purposefully drive onto the grass and collect mud onto his tyres.

Whilst it initially seemed an odd thing to do, users in the comments were quick to explain that Verstappen could be picking up mud and grass to add extra weight to his car ahead of the post-race inspection.

As we now know, Charles Leclerc was disqualified from the Chinese GP when his Ferrari was found to be 1kg underweight, and begs the question whether he should have acted similarly to Verstappen to prevent disqualification.

Why do drivers go off the racing line during the cool down lap?

Picking up extra weight is not illegal, and is in fact something drivers utilise frequently on their lap back to the pits by driving off the racing line or trying to pick up excess rubber.

Race engineers will often instruct their drivers to go off the racing line and to pick minor debris including 'small bits of tyre rubber' up on their tyres with a message like, “good race, now maximum pickup".

One comment on Reddit claimed “Charles did it too”, which perhaps demonstrates that even if Ferrari copied Verstappen’s trick they may not have avoided disqualification, or even that Leclerc did not do it effectively enough.

Nevertheless, as a result of Ferrari’s error Leclerc has slipped down the drivers' standings, and currently sits P10 in the championship behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton who was also disqualified from the Chinese GP.

