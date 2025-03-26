Schumacher slams 'incompetent' Ferrari after F1 blunders

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Ferrari as ‘incompetent’ after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton was disqualified for excessive wear to the plank underneath his car, whilst Leclerc's car was found to be 1kg under the 800kg car weight limit, a mistake that the German believed stemmed from ‘incompetence’.

"Charles Leclerc was missing a part of his car. That's something we could discuss, but it's not like it should be two kilos,” Schumacher said to Sky Germany.

“You should factor that in just to be safe – at least 1.5 kilos. So, from that perspective: incompetence.”

"After the sprint, you can assume that the engineer should know what he's doing.”

What do Chinese GP disqualifications mean for Ferrari?

Prior to their disqualifications, Leclerc and Hamilton finished the race in fifth and sixth respectively, but with their penalty applied Ferrari have now fallen to fifth in the constructors’ championship behind Williams.

Schumacher has previously been critical of Ferrari and their drivers, particularly after the Australian Grand Prix following their team radio messages to their race engineers.

Speaking on the German-language show Backstage in the Pit Lane, Schumacher asked for Fred Vasseur to discipline his drivers and called them both out for being ‘stroppy’ over team radio.

Despite a difficult start to the season, Ferrari can take comfort in achieving one race victory this season with Hamilton securing a dominant win during the sprint in Shanghai.

