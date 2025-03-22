F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Oscar Piastri will start on pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix for the first time in his Formula 1 career.
The Australian driver had taken poles for sprint races in the past, but never set the fastest time in a Saturday qualifying session until this weekend.
Piastri will be joined on the front row by George Russell, who snatched second place at the very end of the session to prevent a McLaren front-row shutout with a brilliant lap in his Mercedes.
Saturday's sprint race polesitter (and winner) Lewis Hamilton will start fifth, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and one place behind his great rival Max Verstappen.
At the other end of the grid, Liam Lawson will be starting dead last after his second consecutive disappointing qualifying session, raising early questions over his position alongside Verstappen. Meanwhile, fellow Q1 victim Ollie Bearman will start 17th after an investigation into a possible impeding incident was dismissed.
Below is the provisional starting grid order for the Chinese Grand Prix.
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.641sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.082sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.152sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.176sec
5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.286sec
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.380sec
7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.438sec
8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.462sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.997sec
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.065sec
11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
17. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
18. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]
What time is the Chinese Grand Prix on today?
The Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CST): 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday
United States (EDT): 3am Sunday
United States (CDT): 2am Sunday
United States (PDT): 12am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday
Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday
India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, TSN
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
