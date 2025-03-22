F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Oscar Piastri will start on pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

The Australian driver had taken poles for sprint races in the past, but never set the fastest time in a Saturday qualifying session until this weekend.

Piastri will be joined on the front row by George Russell, who snatched second place at the very end of the session to prevent a McLaren front-row shutout with a brilliant lap in his Mercedes.

Saturday's sprint race polesitter (and winner) Lewis Hamilton will start fifth, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and one place behind his great rival Max Verstappen.

At the other end of the grid, Liam Lawson will be starting dead last after his second consecutive disappointing qualifying session, raising early questions over his position alongside Verstappen. Meanwhile, fellow Q1 victim Ollie Bearman will start 17th after an investigation into a possible impeding incident was dismissed.

Below is the provisional starting grid order for the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.641sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.082sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.152sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.176sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.286sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.380sec

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.438sec

8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.462sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.997sec

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.065sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

17. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

18. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]



What time is the Chinese Grand Prix on today?

The Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CST): 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday

United States (EDT): 3am Sunday

United States (CDT): 2am Sunday

United States (PDT): 12am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday

Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday

India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, TSN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

