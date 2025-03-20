Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP disappointment as Ferrari delay revealed

Lewis Hamilton could experience further disappointment at the Chinese Grand Prix, after former Formula 1 and Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux claimed that the car will not be competitive.

Ferrari’s first race weekend of the season in Melbourne was blighted not only by the wet weather and a poor tyre strategy, but also their decision to pursue additional downforce on their car to aid stability.

However, the Scuderia had to increase the ride height of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s SF-25 to avoid wear on their skid blocks, a plank attached to the underside of an F1 car, which could have resulted in a disqualification.

Whether these set-up issues are a one-off occurrence limited to the Albert Park Circuit remains to be seen, but Ferrari remain optimistic about their chances in Shanghai.

Can Hamilton fight back with Ferrari in China?

Former Ferrari driver and seven-time F1 race winner Rene Arnoux sympathised with Hamilton’s difficulties entering a new team but offered little short-term relief for the champion ahead of the Chinese GP.

Arnoux, who raced with Ferrari from 1983 until 1985, claimed that it takes several races to really understand if a driver will be competitive at a new team, suggesting that the conditions in Melbourne were a harsh introduction to Ferrari for Hamilton.

"It's always difficult to change teams because there is no longer the possibility of doing private tests, apart from two-three days three times a year," he said as a guest of Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1.

"It means that Hamilton arrived in Melbourne without really knowing the car, plus he discovered it in very delicate conditions with the wet track."

Arnoux continued to discuss Hamilton's chances for the rest of the season, claiming that the seven-time champion might experience a delay to his improved performance.

"You have to wait four-five grands prix and see if the car is truly competitive," he revealed.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up