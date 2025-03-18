Horner delivers F1 star signing admission as team confirm changes - F1 Recap
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made a surprising admission regarding the potential 'signing' of one of Ferrari's star drivers.
Ferrari announce 'fresh' driver lineup change at Chinese Grand Prix
Ferrari have announced a ‘fresh’ look for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.
Sky F1 star in health update as presenter disappears from lineup
A Sky Sports star’s absence from the Australian Grand Prix has been explained in a health update delivered by one of their Formula 1 colleagues.
Kimi Antonelli surpasses Lewis Hamilton F1 record after ONE race
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes replacement has already smashed one of the seven-time world champion's records.
Jeremy Clarkson hailed for F1 heroics at Australian GP
Popular TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has been singled out for praise by a Formula 1 star following the Australian Grand Prix.
F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the sport is in talks with a new location to host a grand prix on the calendar.
