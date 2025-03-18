Kimi Antonelli surpasses Lewis Hamilton F1 record after ONE race
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes replacement has already smashed one of the seven-time world champion's records.
Kimi Antonelli partnered George Russell for the first time at last weekend's thrilling Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, coming home fourth behind his new team-mate on what was an impressive debut for the rookie in testing conditions.
Hamilton meanwhile endured a miserable afternoon on his first outing with the Scuderia following his blockbuster off-season switch.
Having started the day in eighth, the Brit took the chequered flag down in 10th, two places worse off than team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Antonelli impresses at Australian GP
While Hamilton had to settle for scoring just a single point for his new team, Antonelli brought home 12, and in doing so, wrote his name into the history books.
At the age of 18 years and 203 days, the Italian became the second youngest driver in F1 history to finish in the points.
He now sits behind Max Verstappen, who achieved the feat at 17, with 2025 rivals Lance Stroll, Ollie Bearman and Lando Norris rounding off the top-five list.
And while Hamilton went on to become one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, he had to wait until he was 22 before securing his first points in the sport.
Just like Antonelli, those were also delivered in Melbourne on his F1 debut, with the then McLaren star standing on the podium alongside Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.

