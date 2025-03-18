Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made a surprising admission regarding the potential 'signing' of one of Ferrari's star drivers.

Horner was in Melbourne over the weekend as the 2025 Formula 1 season got under way amid treacherous conditions at Albert Park.

Defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen came home second behind title rival Lando Norris, with the pair two of just 14 racers to cross the finish line on a chaotic day of racing.

However, it turned out to be a day to forget for Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate, Liam Lawson, who failed to make it through Q1 on Saturday before spinning out in the closing stages in Sunday's showpiece.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson teamed up for the first time at the Australian GP

There was disappointment for Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne

Horner stunned by bizarre F1 driver question

The Kiwi was brought in to replace Sergio Perez after catching the eye at sister team Racing Bulls (formerly VCARB) during the second half of the previous campaign.

And with the Milton Keynes-based outfit desperate to reclaim the constructors' title they relinquished to McLaren in 2024, the 23-year-old will be hoping to shake off the recent disappointment and score his first points for Red Bull at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Horner remains convinced that the team can compete for silverware, despite the huge challenge posed by both McLaren and Ferrari, who added seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks during the off-season.

Christian Horner hopes Red Bull will be able to challenge for the constructors' title this year

But it's the Brit's team-mate who was the name on Horner's lips when asked by content creator Bella James to pick out the most handsome driver on the grid.

Although appearing a little taken aback by the question, the 51-year-old did manage to provide an answer.

"My daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc,' he revealed, before adding: "They've all got charm."

