FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been handed an official FIA verdict after inspections following the first qualifying session of the year.

Norris got his season off to a spectacular start on Saturday with a stunning pole position during qualifying for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

His McLaren team-mate and home favourite Oscar Piastri put in a time good enough for second, as McLaren showed off their seemingly dominant pace during 2025's first competitive session.

Four-time drivers' champion Verstappen will start the race from third, but was almost four tenths off the pace of 2024 title challenger Norris.

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix

Norris is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2025 title

Norris and Verstappen handed FIA verdict

Ahead of the season getting underway in Melbourne, McLaren were the favourites for both titles, with Verstappen expected to struggle at Red Bull despite heading into the year once again as the reigning champion.

Norris had a faster car than the Dutchman for large periods of the 2024 season but was unable to mount a serious challenge to Verstappen's crown. However, early indications suggest the challenge will be much stiffer for Verstappen in 2025.

Now, following the Australian GP qualifying session, the FIA have officially revealed that Verstappen and Norris were among 10 cars to be weighed after the session, as part of a routine, random check.

Verstappen's car was also subject to aerodynamic component checks following the session, alongside two of his other competitors, Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

The FIA confirmed that all components that were checked across a variety of cars on the grid were found to be in conformity with the F1 technical regulations.

