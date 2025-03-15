close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been handed an official FIA verdict after inspections following the first qualifying session of the year.

Norris got his season off to a spectacular start on Saturday with a stunning pole position during qualifying for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen beaten as Red Bull star suffers shock early exit

His McLaren team-mate and home favourite Oscar Piastri put in a time good enough for second, as McLaren showed off their seemingly dominant pace during 2025's first competitive session.

Four-time drivers' champion Verstappen will start the race from third, but was almost four tenths off the pace of 2024 title challenger Norris.

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix
Norris is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2025 title

READ MORE: FIA issue multiple grid penalties at Australian Grand Prix

Norris and Verstappen handed FIA verdict

Ahead of the season getting underway in Melbourne, McLaren were the favourites for both titles, with Verstappen expected to struggle at Red Bull despite heading into the year once again as the reigning champion.

Norris had a faster car than the Dutchman for large periods of the 2024 season but was unable to mount a serious challenge to Verstappen's crown. However, early indications suggest the challenge will be much stiffer for Verstappen in 2025.

Now, following the Australian GP qualifying session, the FIA have officially revealed that Verstappen and Norris were among 10 cars to be weighed after the session, as part of a routine, random check.

Verstappen's car was also subject to aerodynamic component checks following the session, alongside two of his other competitors, Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

The FIA confirmed that all components that were checked across a variety of cars on the grid were found to be in conformity with the F1 technical regulations.

READ MORE: Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Australian Grand Prix

Will more F1 stars be disqualified by the FIA this season?

1820 votes

Related

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
'Take that Christian Horner' - Sky F1's Ted Kravitz issues jibe to Red Bull boss live on air
Latest F1 News

'Take that Christian Horner' - Sky F1's Ted Kravitz issues jibe to Red Bull boss live on air

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

F1 WAGs

F1 2025: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and every new driver

  • 18 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce Verstappen and Norris inspection verdict at Australian GP

  • 37 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

'Take that Christian Horner' - Sky F1's Ted Kravitz issues jibe to Red Bull boss live on air

  • 2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm official ruling over F1 team running ONE car at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 16:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x