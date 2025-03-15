Red Bull reveal 'boomerang' design at Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull have unveiled a new design for their team ahead of Formula 1’s season opening race at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.
The Milton-Keynes squad have had a mixed start to their 2025 campaign, with Max Verstappen set to start third for Sunday's race, but team-mate Liam Lawson crashing out of Q1 and starting down in 18th.
The new RB21 machinery appears to be difficult to control, and the four-time world champion admitted he was surprised that he managed to put his Red Bull as high as third.
Speaking to the media in Melbourne, Verstappen complained primarily about the grip and revealed that he struggled on all four tyres, further claiming that the issues with the RB21 would be ‘difficult to fix’.
Will Red Bull be in the fight at the Australian Grand Prix?
Despite their mixed performances out on track, the team still looked forward to the first race of the season in Australia with a social media release.
As has become custom with F1 teams over the past few years, a special design celebrating the grand prix location has been illustrated and shared to their Instagram, with Red Bull this year taking inspiration from the ‘boomerang’ to celebrate the first race in Australia.
"The season starts here! Melbourne, let’s go racing," they wrote as their two Red Bull’s raced on a track made of boomerangs.
The Australian GP returns as F1’s season opener for the first time since 2019, replacing the Bahrain GP which will be held on the later date of April 13.
The season starts here! 🇦🇺— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 13, 2025
Melbourne, let’s go racing 💪#F1 || #AusGP pic.twitter.com/Whay2VmmWa
