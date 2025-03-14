Mercedes make 'new driver' announcement at Australian GP

Mercedes Formula 1 team have thrown their support behind a ‘new driver’ in an announcement at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 season opener in Melbourne marks Kimi Antonelli’s first grand prix as a full-time F1 driver, since he was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement following the champion’s exit from Mercedes.

However, Antonelli has previous experience of a F1 session, including a stint in FP1 at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, an outing that has been remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The young Italian barely left any tyre marks on the track before he crashed into the barriers at Parabolica, only 10 minutes into the session and thus promptly ended his time in the car at Monza.

Kimi Antonelli has teamed up with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli crashed on his F1 debut

Mercedes support 'new' junior driver

Despite his early mistake, Mercedes bosses have remained supportive of their new driver and his second FP1 session at the 2024 Mexican GP was enjoyed without any incidents.

Antonelli hails from Mercedes' young driver programme, who have expanded their capacity of young talent for the 2025 season.

Amongst young drivers such as Luna Fluxa and Doriane Pin, Formula 3 driver Noah Stromsted has joined Mercedes’ young driver programme, and the 17-year-old has secured a spectacular result in his first qualifying session of the season.

The Danish driver will line up second on the grid behind his Trident team-mate Rafael Camara, after qualifying was red flagged due to a stationary Christian Ho on the track.

Mercedes took to social media to celebrate their ‘new driver’, posting a picture of Stromsted alongside Kimi Antonelli and wished him ‘the best’ for his first race of the season.

“Buzzing to see Noah, our new Junior Driver, in action this weekend in Melbourne in Formula 3,” Mercedes wrote on X.

“All the best out there for your first weekend of the year.”

