close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

Formula 1 have confirmed the state of the grid for 2026 in a surprising and somewhat premature announcement.

Next season will see some massive changes brought in across the board, which are expected to shake up the grid in a big way as teams compete to be the ones who conform to the new regulations the best.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Ricciardo given shock F1 driver replacement chance

2026 will also be the first year on the grid for two new manufacturers, with Audi taking over the Sauber entry and Cadillac/General Motors coming in with a brand new team of their own.

The entry of an 11th team in the sport has been a hot topic for over a year, with a number of big names in motorsport and business vying to get a seat at one of the most exclusive tables in the world.

Cadillac will finally add F1 to their list of series in 2026
Audi will also join the grid in a long-awaited entry

READ MORE: Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Who will drive in F1 in 2026?

The official F1 Twitter account posted the 'confirmed' driver lineup for the 2026 season on Friday, with the details of all the drivers who are under contract through next season.

Of course, as Red Bull have shown with both their senior and junior teams of late, a contract through a season is no guarantee that a driver will complete that season – or even start it, if their performance doesn't measure up.

Of the 22 seats on the grid – with Cadillac finally confirmed as an official runner – eight were left as question marks, including both Racing Bulls seats, both Mercedes seats and both for the incipient American team.

Colton Herta is the favourite to take one of the two Cadillac seats if he can earn his superlicense, but the second driver, who the team have hinted will be an F1 veteran, is still a mystery.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

27010 votes

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 F1 Headlines Audi 2026 Cadillac
NEW F1 testing dates revealed after incident-filled Bahrain
Latest F1 News

NEW F1 testing dates revealed after incident-filled Bahrain

  • March 1, 2025 08:55
Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment
Ferrari F1 News

Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment

  • February 8, 2025 11:58

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

  • 7 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Drive to Survive legend warns Red Bull over ANGRY Verstappen

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given shock F1 driver chance as Hamilton dices with Ferrari mishap - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
Latest F1 News

Rumoured Cadillac driver makes 'too many mistakes' according to F1 veteran

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x