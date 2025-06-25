What more does George Russell have to do in 2025? He has achieved a race win in Canada, earned five podiums and remains within touching distance of Max Verstappen in the F1 championship.

However, Mercedes have not yet confirmed a contract extension for Russell, whose current deal expires at the end of the year.

So, why is Toto Wolff so reluctant to sign a deal with Russell? Is he still keeping his eye on the driver market? Is it a matter of waiting until the summer break, when the season has calmed down?

The answer? Two words. Speaks Dutch. Max Verstappen.

Is Wolff still waiting for Verstappen?

Wolff has made no secret of the fact he is interested in signing Verstappen, and honestly, why wouldn’t he be?

The four-time world champion is the best driver on the current F1 grid, and in 2025 has shown that even in a second-rate car he can challenge for the championship.

We know the 27-year-old will prioritise the team with a championship winning car in his future deliberations and if the Dutchman decides that team is Mercedes, it could have seismic consequences for the F1 grid.

Not only would it leave Red Bull unmoored and without their star driver, but Russell would also be left searching for a race seat and may have to settle for a straight swap with Verstappen.

Could Russell end up at Red Bull?

Of course, this all depends on the team’s own driver plans and fundamentally whether Russell believes Red Bull will be a championship winning car when the regulations change in 2026.

If not, then Russell is in a rather difficult situation. McLaren have committed long-term to their driver lineup of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, whilst Ferrari will surely remain loyal to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Adrian Newey-led Aston Martin could be an attractive prospect for Russell, but there’s also a Fernando Alonso-sized problem at the team. The Spaniard is locked-in with his contract until the end of 2026 and if Aston Martin are at all competitive next year Alonso will not hesitate to sign a new deal. Better the devil you know.

Any other team on the grid is unlikely to be as competitive and therefore not suitable for Russell, who is absolutely ready to claim his first world title.

Perhaps a competitive team may axe a driver of their own in favour of Russell, with the subsequent driver displacement causing a silly season as dramatic as 2024.

However - and as Russell surely knows - his best chance at a drivers’ championship is remaining at Mercedes, and likewise the team’s title hopes hinge on retaining the Brit.

Russell won’t be worried about his lack of a deal and has indicated the bond of trust that exists between the pair, comparing Wolff to family.

Wolff also understands that Russell is the perfect figure to lead the team into uncharted territories next year, as Kimi Antonelli continues to develop as a driver and builds his skillset towards becoming their F1 champion of the future.

Mercedes should not mess with their driver lineup, even for the magic of Max Verstappen. Instead, they should focus on building Russell and Antonelli a championship winning car.

By hiring Verstappen and introducing that period of instability at Mercedes, the team risk missing out on the chance to dominate the next set of regulation changes in F1.

