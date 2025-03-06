F1 driver 'only going to last a race or two' of 2025 season

A Formula 1 star has been predicted to lose his seat early into the 2025 season, in a scathing assessment of his chances by a former driver.

2025 is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in F1 history, with all but two teams having changed their driver lineups compared to the start of 2024, including Ferrari who have acquired the services of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Many teams have opted for young drivers, with four rookies joining the grid full-time in 2025, and two more drivers that have not completed a full season in the sport also joining Haas and Red Bull respectively.

Jack Doohan is one driver who will take up a full-time spot on the grid, having only previously raced in one grand prix, at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A number of young drivers are joining the grid full-time in 2025

Franco Colapinto has joined Alpine as a reserve driver

Rookie in early replacement threat

Doohan is joining Alpine, and will line up alongside experienced race winner Pierre Gasly as the team attempt to build on a fantastic end to the 2024 season, where they climbed to a sixth-place constructors' championship finish.

However, Doohan is not the only driver signing that the team have made ahead of 2025, putting immediate pressure on the 22-year-old's shoulders.

Alpine have signed Franco Colapinto from Williams in a reserve driver role, with the Argentine understood to be on a long-term deal with the Enstone-based outfit.

Colapinto performed brilliantly well in 2024 when stepping up from F2 into the Williams seat, but knew it would only be short-term given the impending arrival of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Now, ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert has said that Doohan may well be replaced as early as a couple of races into the season if he doesn't perform well, after the season opening grand prix that takes place in his home country of Australia.

"Sadly, you can't have sympathy," Herbert told CasinoApps.com "That never works. It never does you any good at all.

Jack Doohan raced at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

"It doesn't work like that and the pressure that every driver is under, especially when they come into Formula 1 for the first time, is huge.

"There are those rumours already out there that he's only going to last a race or two and then he's going to get moved aside. That happens. It is not something new.

"There are drivers that have lost their drives because they weren't able to perform. That’s what you're up against, the very, very best in the world.

"Jack has got to be able to utilise what he's learned in Bahrain. Analyse absolutely everything and apply that when he gets in the car.

"Flavio Briatore will expect him to be on it when [Doohan] gets to Australia, and he expects him to be on it all the way through the weekend in Australia, and he expects him to make his point."

