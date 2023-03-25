Verstappen embroiled in Nike row as Hamilton slams anti-LGBTQ legislation - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Saturday 25 March 2023 23:28

Max Verstappen's plans to launch his own 'Max 1' clothing brand have been hit by friction with Nike over trademark issues.

Lewis Hamilton hits out over 'so disappointing' anti-LGBTQ law

Lewis Hamilton has hit out after politicians in Uganda passed a law which now makes it a crime to identify as LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer).

Nelson Piquet handed HUGE fine for Lewis Hamilton comments

Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay almost $1million in damages for racist and homophobic comments he made about seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Jordan claims Verstappen hampered by Red Bull team orders

Former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan believes Red Bull team orders prevented Max Verstappen from winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

'Quiet, unassuming' Alonso should be four-time F1 champion - former boss

Former Minardi F1 boss Paul Stoddart believes Fernando Alonso should be a four-time world champion.