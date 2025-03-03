F1 set for 2025 stewarding change after Verstappen controversy

The FIA are set to make a major stewarding change ahead of the 2025 season, after a series of storms over decision-making last year.

Some rulings involving Max Verstappen were heavily questioned during last season (from both a pro- and anti- perspective) in a fractious year which saw the Dutchman dragged further back into the pack after two years of dominance.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull role confirmed for SNUBBED star as new driver lineup teased

READ MORE: Wolff calls for F1 BAN after Verstappen swearing controversy

Johnny Herbert was at the centre of a lot of that criticism, with the former Benetton driver being accused of bias against the reigning world champion and having a conflict of interest between his media/betting commitments and his stewarding.

Herbert was relieved of his FIA role earlier this year, recently speaking out to reveal that he'd been told that he would be returning for the 2025 season – before getting a phone call to reverse that decision two days later.

Johnny Herbert left his role as an FIA steward in late January

Max Verstappen has butted heads with the FIA over swearing punishments

READ MORE: Verstappen BAN could offer Ricciardo shock F1 return

What have the FIA changed for 2025?

This year is set to see the introduction of four-man stewarding panels for a select handful of races in 2025, adding an extra dimension to the traditional three-man panels.

Fans should get a chance to see how the four-man panels work as soon as the first race in Melbourne, with Autosport reporting that they'll be seen in Australia, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

One major part of the conversation around F1 stewarding is whether the FIA should bring in full-time paid officials, with their current volunteer status – being paid expenses for their race trips – leaving room for situations like Herbert's, where stewards supplement their income with punditry roles.

McLaren boss Zak Brown is one major F1 figure who's called for a shake-up, saying earlier this year: "To have part-time, unpaid stewards in a multi-billion-dollar sport where everything is on the line to make the right call...It is a technical job and when you get it right, no one says ‘great job’. But I don’t think we are set up for success by not having full-time stewards."

READ MORE: Red Bull boss Christian Horner holds meeting with ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone