Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull suffered a bizarre problem during Wednesday's 2025 pre-season testing morning session.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 fans spot major absence at pre-season testing after FIA controversy
F1 fans have spotted the absence of team radio during pre-season testing in Bahrain, after the FIA toyed with the idea of banning the iconic race feature.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari Formula 1 debut has been issued an update by the team, ahead of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 testing hit by red flag after Red Bull POWER FAILURE
Pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit was red flagged, just moments after Sky Sports F1 reported a power cut at Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps
Lewis Hamilton has completed his first official timed session as a Ferrari driver during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 fans spot major absence at pre-season testing after FIA controversy
- 2 hours ago
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
- Yesterday 18:07
Why Oscar Piastri and F1 newbie are real winners on day one of testing
- 3 hours ago
Sky F1 hit with issue LIVE on air in Lewis Hamilton 'mistake' admission
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- Yesterday 19:53