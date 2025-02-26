close global

Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull suffered a bizarre problem during Wednesday's 2025 pre-season testing morning session.

F1 fans spot major absence at pre-season testing after FIA controversy

F1 fans have spotted the absence of team radio during pre-season testing in Bahrain, after the FIA toyed with the idea of banning the iconic race feature.

Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari Formula 1 debut has been issued an update by the team, ahead of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

F1 testing hit by red flag after Red Bull POWER FAILURE

Pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit was red flagged, just moments after Sky Sports F1 reported a power cut at Red Bull.

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

Lewis Hamilton has completed his first official timed session as a Ferrari driver during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Potential Ricciardo F1 return given UPDATE as axed Red Bull star reveals Horner talks - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Potential Ricciardo F1 return given UPDATE as axed Red Bull star reveals Horner talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 25, 2025 23:56
Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 24, 2025 23:42

GPFans Recap

Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

F1 fans spot major absence at pre-season testing after FIA controversy

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel

  • Yesterday 18:07
Why Oscar Piastri and F1 newbie are real winners on day one of testing

  • 3 hours ago
Sky F1 hit with issue LIVE on air in Lewis Hamilton 'mistake' admission

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 19:53
