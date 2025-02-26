Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing
Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing
Red Bull suffered a bizarre problem during Wednesday's 2025 pre-season testing morning session.
The first official timed session of the year saw Max Verstappen's new team-mate Liam Lawson take to the Bahrain International Circuit, with four-time champion Verstappen set to make his 2025 bow in the afternoon session.
Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez for 2025, as Red Bull look to get back into constructors' championship contention following a 2024 in which they dropped behind Ferrari and champions McLaren.
The 23-year-old performed well in his opening pre-season testing session, finishing ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton up in second in the morning's running.
Red Bull suffer bizarre Lawson issue
However, Lawson did suffer a couple of incidents that represented the most dramatic moments for a driver during the session.
Midway through the morning testing session at the Bahrain International Circuit, a piece of carbon fibre appeared to come flying off Lawson's RB21.
While it was unclear exactly what it was that flew off the New Zealander's car, or whether any long-term effects were felt throughout the rest of the session, Lawson did need to dive straight back into the pits.
Later in the session, Lawson suffered a huge moment on-track, spinning his RB21 after heading into turn two, and narrowly missing out on putting his new car into the barriers.
Verstappen will be hoping for a little more stability from the car in the afternoon session, as he looks to get his championship defence underway with plenty of preparation laps around the track.
