F1 fans RAGE at Wolff rant mug as Horner sends SCARY message to F1 rivals - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Friday 24 March 2023 23:27

A mug on sale at the inaugural F1 Exhibition in Madrid has sent the internet into a meltdown before the doors even opened.

Horner sounds CHILLING warning for Red Bull's toiling rivals

Red Bull's early domination of the 2023 F1 season shows no sign of stopping any time soon, and things could get even worse for their toiling title rivals.

Lando Norris responds to day of MASSIVE change at McLaren

Lando Norris has responded positively to a day of radical change for McLaren following a miserable start to the 2023 season for the team in papaya.

Marko issues OMINOUS Verstappen warning ahead of Australian GP

Dr Helmut Marko has offered a worrying warning for the rest of the F1 grid ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend – insisting that fans will see a different Max Verstappen in Melbourne.

Wolff reveals Mercedes 'hate' amid F1 struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed his "hate" for the team's lean spell.