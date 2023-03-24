Fan OUTRAGE as 'No Michael No' mug on sale at F1 Exhibition

Matthew Karagich

Friday 24 March 2023 12:22 - Updated: 12:22

A mug on sale at the inaugural F1 Exhibition in Madrid has sent the internet into a meltdown before the doors even opened.

A merchandise item emblazoned with the infamous 'No Michael No' quote from Toto Wolff during the 2021 season finale is available to buy at the showcase in Spain.

It references the team radio exchange between Wolff and former race director Michael Masi during the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Lewis Hamilton was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap and thus lost out on a record-breaking eighth championship.

The mug has generated a lot of attention after the exhibition opened its doors on Thursday March 23 for a preview ahead of its official general opening day on Friday March 24.

Pictures of the item circulated online causing F1 Twitter and, particularly, Mercedes fans to react furiously.

El merchandising de la exposición de la Fórmula 1 en Madrid es HISTÓRICO. pic.twitter.com/zPwhbSAV9u — Víctor Abad (@victorabadf1) March 23, 2023

Images of mug send Twitter into a frenzy

When the mug was posted to social media, F1 fans soon chimed in with animated responses.

F1 shouls develop shame, how are you proudly selling stuff advertising your rigged sport? https://t.co/PlvmXiVEDV — no⁴⁴ 🏳️‍🌈 | not race week thankfully (@worldchamp44) March 23, 2023

This sport is absolutely shameless. Bragging about their illegal moments and the worst are the assholes like this who find it funny https://t.co/uwg5pnrRdZ — KR!M0U⁴⁴ 🏁 (@Merccult44) March 23, 2023

The outrage was so vast and aggressive, #F1xed began trending once again on Twitter.

F1 shamelessly using one of the lowest and most controversial moments in its long history… as merch for commercial gain. Astonishing #F1xed https://t.co/uIfBP6aIOb — Torque Curve (@CurveTorque) March 23, 2023

@F1 Is there an explanation for how you’ve allowed a driver to be mocked with the sale of these mugs at the Madrid exhibition? @MercedesAMGF1 #F1 https://t.co/2JM84beAWv — Marnie (@notathome1900) March 24, 2023

THAT WAS SO NOT RIGHT https://t.co/B21a4oWNzK — Alhe H. (@AlheliHerrera3) March 23, 2023

@F1 cherishing the greatest rob in the sport industry. Shameless https://t.co/gvxyVzbGkg — Iffah Garib (@iffahgarib) March 24, 2023

