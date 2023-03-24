Fan OUTRAGE as 'No Michael No' mug on sale at F1 Exhibition
F1 News
Fan OUTRAGE as 'No Michael No' mug on sale at F1 Exhibition
A mug on sale at the inaugural F1 Exhibition in Madrid has sent the internet into a meltdown before the doors even opened.
A merchandise item emblazoned with the infamous 'No Michael No' quote from Toto Wolff during the 2021 season finale is available to buy at the showcase in Spain.
It references the team radio exchange between Wolff and former race director Michael Masi during the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Lewis Hamilton was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap and thus lost out on a record-breaking eighth championship.
The mug has generated a lot of attention after the exhibition opened its doors on Thursday March 23 for a preview ahead of its official general opening day on Friday March 24.
Pictures of the item circulated online causing F1 Twitter and, particularly, Mercedes fans to react furiously.
READ MORE: An F1 Grand Prix in Madrid? Stefano Domenicali on tantalising prospect
Images of mug send Twitter into a frenzy
When the mug was posted to social media, F1 fans soon chimed in with animated responses.
The outrage was so vast and aggressive, #F1xed began trending once again on Twitter.
WATCH: 6 weirdest Formula 1 tracks in history | GPFans Special