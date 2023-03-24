Marko issues OMINOUS Verstappen warning ahead of Australian GP

Harry Smith

Friday 24 March 2023 14:39 - Updated: 14:43

Dr Helmut Marko has offered a worrying warning for the rest of the F1 grid ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend – insisting that fans will see a different Max Verstappen in Melbourne.

Red Bull's chief advisor had previously explained that Verstappen missed the post-qualifying briefing as he was struggling with illness throughout the session.

That didn't stop the Dutch star from rampaging through the field during Sunday's Grand Prix, aided only slightly by a conveniently-timed safety car.

Verstappen would eventually take the chequered flag in second place, just a few seconds further down the road from team-mate and pole-sitter, Sergio Perez.

A point received for the fastest lap means that Verstappen remains the championship leader as we prepare for a trip to Melbourne.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen at the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Marko: 'We will see another Verstappen'

Speaking with the German news outlet F1 Insider, Marko explained Verstappen's Saudi struggles: "Max was not one hundred per cent fit.

"But now he is doing everything he can to be able to bring maximum performance again."

Marko had some worrying words for the rest of the drivers ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

"We will see another Verstappen again in Australia".

The Dutchman will have his sights on a second win of the season when the lights go out in Melbourne.

Focus turns to Albert Park next week ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday 2 April.

