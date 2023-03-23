Harry Smith

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has given his verdict on Sergio Perez's title hopes following the Mexican's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix victory in Jeddah last Sunday.

Perez benefitted from team-mate Max Verstappen's qualifying woes, converting pole position into race victory with an impressive display in the desert.

That eye-catching performance ignited hopes of an internal title fight at Red Bull this season, and while some will downplay Checo's chances the memory of Nico Rosberg's 2016 championship will serve as hope for the Mexican.

Massa himself has first-hand experience of the consistency and excellence it takes to sustain a championship fight. The beloved Brazilian missed out on the title on that epic final lap of the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix and he would never get another chance.

Perez beat team-mate Verstappen to the top step of the podium in Jeddah

Checo 'too inconsistent'

Massa has given his opinions on the title credentials of F1's current crop in an interview with Bild, singling out Leclerc as the next great talent:

"Like Max and Lewis, Charles is an exceptional driver.

"He is currently the biggest title challenger for Red Bull."

The Brazilian was, however, damning when addressing Perez's title aspirations.

"Their second driver, Sergio Pérez, is too inconsistent. Just like Carlos Sainz from Ferrari."

Massa did pick out another possible future champion on the grid though, claiming: "George Russell could be a title contender for years to come."

