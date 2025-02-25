Kelly Piquet reveals 'Big Sister' gift as Verstappen baby excitement ramps up

Kelly Piquet has revealed a sweet gift for her daughter on social media, ahead of her family getting a new member this year.

Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet, is set to give birth to her second child at some point in 2025, although the baby's due date isn't public knowledge.

The child will be her first with current F1 champion Max Verstappen, with the pair announcing the 36-year-old's pregnancy in December of last year in a post on social media.

Piquet's first child, Penelope, was born in the summer of 2019. Penelope's father is also a racing driver - former F1 star Daniil Kvyat - with Verstappen sometimes referring to himself as her 'bonus dad'.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen turned up in style for the season-ending awards

The pair often appear together at F1 races

Will Max Verstappen miss a race for his child's birth?

Piquet has now posted on her Instagram account a picture of a stylish jacket apparently bought for her eldest daughter, a denim number with the words 'big sister' emblazoned on the back.

The text on the photo simply read: 'The sweetest gift for P', followed by tagging @pepejeans and friend @alicealexandra_m.

Kelly Piquet posted a picture of the jacket on her Instagram story

Meanwhile, Verstappen has admitted that he may be absent for the birth of his first child, telling media ahead of the F175 live event: "That’s not part of being a racing driver. So it could be that I won’t be there. But we’ll see when the birth gets closer."

He added: "Unfortunately, Formula 1 drivers don’t get free time like that, but at the same time, I’m not the one who gives birth. Or maybe I will be suspended because I have too many penalty points for swearing."