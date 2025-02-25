Haas F1 team issue 2025 MANDATE ahead of pre-season testing

Haas Formula 1 team have revealed a mandate ahead of pre-season testing this week, with an announcement via their social media.

The American F1 team head into testing at the Bahrain International Circuit with a brand new driver lineup after signing the stellar duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman for 2025.

Last week, the new pairing made their debut public appearance with Haas at the F1 75 Live launch in London, but Ocon has technically already stepped out as a Haas F1 driver after being dropped by his former team before the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Alpine released a statement over Ocon's early exit with just one race to go last year, citing his end-of-season test with Haas as the reason for the premature departure.

Bearman on the other hand signed with Haas for his first full-time race seat in F1 although he isn't technically a rookie anymore after his impressive performances as a reserve driver for Ferrari and Haas last season.

Esteban Ocon has switched to Haas for 2025

Oliver Bearman will kick off his debut full-time F1 season with Haas in 2025

Haas deliver fan-focused message for 2025

Ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in less than three weeks, Haas have revealed their new fan-focused 'mandate' for the upcoming campaign, revealing how Ocon and Bearman will play a role in the team's new vision.

In a video posted to the team's official YouTube page, the driver duo stated: "2025 is all about bringing you, our fans, closer to the team.

"We're passionate about MoneyGram Haas F1 team's fans, so we're going to make a commitment.

"You can expect to see things you've never seen before from the team."

"We'll bring you inside the team during the race weekends so you'll get to know us a whole lot better.

"We want to put you in the driving seat and ask us the question that you want to know."

"Unpredictable, entertaining and always honest. This season is all about you."

