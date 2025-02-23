Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival in $475K Ferrari surprise

Lewis Hamilton stunned fans during a recent event, where he was dressed in his new Ferrari clothing ahead of the 2025 season.

Hamilton is set to make his grand prix debut with Ferrari next month, after ditching Mercedes at the end of 2024 following 12 highly-successful seasons.

The seven-time world champion joined Ferrari in January, and has since been involved in several social media shoots, testing days and one live event alongside the rest of his F1 rivals.

Hamilton and new team-mate Charles Leclerc were present at the F175 live event at the O2 Arena, where all 20 drivers and 10 teams presented the 2025 challengers in a first of its kind event to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary.

Both Ferrari drivers were present at the F175 event

Lewis Hamilton is looking for an eighth championship title at Ferrari

Hamilton's eye-watering fashion choice

While most fans may have been completely in awe at seeing Hamilton in Ferrari red at a live event for the first time, others picked up on another of his fashion choices.

Hamilton is a huge fashion fan, and is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, in a huge honour for the 40-year-old.

At the F175 live event, Hamilton was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 74-02 Automatic Winding Tourbillon watch, with the luxury watch brand being a partner of the Ferrari F1 team.

That watch costs an eye-watering £375,000 to acquire, according to reports in Italian media, once again highlighting the added perks that Hamilton will receive at Ferrari alongside his mega salary.

In comparison, Hamilton's former team-mate at Mercedes, George Russell, was spotted sporting an IWC Big Pilots Top Gun Edition Mojave Desert watch, which is worth a 'measly' £10,000 compared to Hamilton's luxury wristwear choice.