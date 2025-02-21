McLaren launches Lando Norris 2025 merchandise and it looks incredible

The teamwear set to be worn by McLaren star driver Lando Norris has been revealed, and it is a major upgrade on last year’s merchandise.

The t-shirt features black shoulders and sleeves with the traditional papaya main shirt colour. Norris’ version differs from the standard team wear because it adds a Union Jack flag to the left breast, and includes his race number four and name on the back.

Priced from £50 and available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, it is the latest McLaren team wear to go on sale on the Castore store.

Oscar Piastri also gets his own teamwear complete with the Australian flag and name and number. They are both on sale now here.

Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched Red Bull and Alpine merchandise, says the team kit is more advanced than ever, with Laser-cut underarm holes for ventilation, reflective silver taping at shoulder seams mesh panel at the lower back and a dropped-hem design for enhanced coverage.

McLaren's official 2025 F1 merchandise is now on sale

Castore’s co-founder, Tom Beahon said: "Our 2025 Formula One collections reflect the energy and ambition of our partner teams. Each range is meticulously designed to embody the drive, passion, and precision that fuels Red Bull Racing, Alpine, and McLaren. At Castore, we believe in pushing the limits of performance apparel, ensuring fans and athletes alike can experience the very best in technical sportswear."

Fans of McLaren do not just have the option of t-shirts if they want to support the current constructor’s champions in the 2025 season.

McLaren has launched unisex hoodies in the same style of the teamwear t-shirts priced at £110. The team has also launched stylish teamwear waterproof hooded jackets from £150 in time for the new season. You can see the full range here.

Norris and Piastri were in London this week to launch the new McLaren livery after a spectacular season last year. Norris secured his fourth career victory at the season finale in Abu Dhabi and in doing so, helped McLaren to their first constructor’s title since 1998, finishing ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull.

McLaren go into the 2025 season with one of the strongest driver lineups on the grid, and there is likely to be plenty of papaya in the crowds as they aim for driver and constructor titles for the first time.