George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has reignited the bitter feud with Max Verstappen which saw him claim the Red Bull star was a 'bully' last season.

F1 star gives barbed response over EARLY 2025 replacement

Alpine Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has issued a spiky response to questions about his long-term future in the sport.

Bottas drops F1 race return BOMBSHELL for 2025 season

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has dropped a huge bombshell about a potential return to grand prix racing in 2025.

F1 team causes 'CHAOS' at lavish London launch

One Formula 1 team caused 'chaos' at the season-opening F175 live car launch event.

FIA dealt blow as steward role SNUBBED by Schumacher replacement

Former Formula 1 racer Mika Salo is 'unlikely' to return to his FIA race steward role, according to reports.

Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 00:22

  • Yesterday 00:22
Mercedes star reveals new chapter as team CHANGE confirmed
Mercedes star reveals new chapter as team CHANGE confirmed
  • February 18, 2025 09:13

  • February 18, 2025 09:13

George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen gives Kelly Piquet baby update after tribute made
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Tsunoda reveals ANGER level over Ricciardo replacement verdict
  • Yesterday 21:56

  • Yesterday 21:56
Lewis Hamilton duet teased as Ferrari star drops major update on venture away from F1
  • Yesterday 20:58

  • Yesterday 20:58
Russell REIGNITES Verstappen 'bullying' feud
  • Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued in Wolff MARRIAGE assessment
  • Yesterday 18:54

  • Yesterday 18:54
