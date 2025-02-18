Red Bull show off NEW driver in official team release

Red Bull have issued pictures of their new Formula 1 driver in an official team release ahead of the 2025 season.

The Milton Keynes outfit head into the upcoming campaign desperate to reclaim the constructors' title that they won in 2022 and 2023, after McLaren toppled their dominance last season.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as team boss plots comeback

READ MORE: Wolff Mercedes release confirmed after Hamilton relationship terminated

Despite a third-place constructors' championship finish, star driver Max Verstappen still managed to beat his rivals to the drivers' championship, his fourth consecutive title, becoming the first driver since 1983 to win the title while his team finished third in the constructors' standings.

It was the performances of Verstappen's former team-mate Sergio Perez that left much to be desired, with the Mexican driver not scoring a podium between April and December, finishing down in eighth in the drivers' championship by the end of the year.

EXCLUSIVE: Stroll handed BRUTAL F1 career verdict after family spat

Sergio Perez has been replaced at Red Bull

Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen in 2025

Click here to purchase the 2025 Red Bull kit ahead of what could shape up to be the most competitive season yet.

Lawson makes Red Bull appearance ahead of debut full-time season

Since the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Perez has decided to take a sabbatical from the sport, and former VCARB driver Liam Lawson has been promoted up to Red Bull to replace the Mexican racer.

Lawson has only raced in 11 grands prix throughout his short career, and heads were turned when Red Bull decided to promote the Kiwi rather than Yuki Tsunoda, who has raced four full seasons in F1 with the junior team.

For Lawson, it meant that he had replaced two F1 fan-favourites in Daniel Ricciardo and Perez in the space of three months, putting a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders to succeed alongside Verstappen.

Now, Red Bull have showcased their new driver pairing in a social media post boasting their brand-new race suits for the 2025 season, perhaps hinting at the direction their car livery will take.

All 10 teams will unveil their 2025 liveries in a unique event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, but Red Bull have teased fans with the unveiling of the suits that the new driver pairing will wear.