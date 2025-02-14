close global

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has added fuel to the fire over his rivalry with fellow team principal Toto Wolff ahead of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

Lewis Hamilton has scolded motorsport legend Valentino Rossi, after the Formula 1 champion enjoyed a meeting with the MotoGP star.

Verstappen issued shock FIA penalty verdict for 2025 F1 season

Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been tipped to receive the most penalties from the FIA in the 2025 season.

McLaren reveal 2025 F1 merchandise as new kit drops

McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed their official 2025 merchandise with the latest edition of their team kit available to purchase now. Click here to shop the full papaya collection.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari SECRET key to championship success

Lewis Hamilton is currently undertaking serious preparations for his debut campaign at Ferrari after departing from his former team Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Cadillac announce driver lineup as Ricciardo statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 12, 2025 23:42
McLaren driver announces SHOCK exit as F1 champion signs for new team - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

McLaren driver announces SHOCK exit as F1 champion signs for new team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 12, 2025 00:02

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

The ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for the F1 lover in your life

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner fuels Wolff rivalry as BIZARRE exchange revealed

  • Yesterday 21:58
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

  • Yesterday 20:59
McLaren

McLaren make MAJOR change in 2025 release

  • Yesterday 19:54
