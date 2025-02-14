Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has added fuel to the fire over his rivalry with fellow team principal Toto Wolff ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

Lewis Hamilton has scolded motorsport legend Valentino Rossi, after the Formula 1 champion enjoyed a meeting with the MotoGP star.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issued shock FIA penalty verdict for 2025 F1 season

Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been tipped to receive the most penalties from the FIA in the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren reveal 2025 F1 merchandise as new kit drops

McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed their official 2025 merchandise with the latest edition of their team kit available to purchase now. Click here to shop the full papaya collection.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari SECRET key to championship success

Lewis Hamilton is currently undertaking serious preparations for his debut campaign at Ferrari after departing from his former team Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related