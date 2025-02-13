Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari SECRET key to championship success

Lewis Hamilton is currently undertaking serious preparations for his debut campaign at Ferrari after departing from his former team Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

The F1 legend has now turned 40 years old but isn't letting his age become a determining factor in whether he can still return to championship-winning ways or not.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

READ MORE: Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

During his 12 years with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton secured six of his seven drivers' titles, contributing significantly to the team's dominance of the grid which led to them taking home the constructors' championship for eight consecutive years.

The last of these came in 2021, but the following year, the ground effect era was reintroduced to the sport and both Hamilton and Mercedes struggled to adapt, with the champion's dip in performance most noticeable in qualifying.

Having been outperformed in the 2024 Saturday sessions by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Hamilton is clearly paying excruciating attention to detail ahead of his fresh start with Ferrari, hoping that Charles Leclerc's familiarity with the Scuderia's machinery won't leave him with too much catching up to do.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the PUMA website now stock the 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

Lewis Hamilton ended his 945 day winless streak with a British Grand Prix victory in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will be hopping to beat Charles Leclerc to the top spot at Ferrari

Click here to get your hands on the first Ferrari hat featuring Hamilton's iconic driver number 44.

Hamilton reveals secret to Ferrari success

Ferrari fans will get the first opportunity to assess Hamilton's chances against Leclerc in their first public on-track appearance together at the Australian Grand Prix weekend, March 14-16.

It is here where Hamilton's secret weapon could come in handy, especially on the Saturday after his qualifying struggles of recent years.

The British racing icon has made no attempt to hide his excitement over the 2025 championship opener fast approaching, taking to Instagram to share a determined post captioned: "First race can’t come soon enough.'

Hamilton could be seen settling in at Ferrari, becoming accustomed to racing in red but what the eagle-eyed fans may have noticed was his tiny notebook in the third picture in the post, where Hamilton could be seen taking notes whilst still in the cockpit of the car.

Some of the sports greatest minds have been known to rely on a trusty notebook, most famously, design legend Adrian Newey, who will also be leaning on his pencil and paper no doubt as he also heads to a new team this year, Aston Martin.

Every detail matters to Hamilton as he takes on the new challenge of racing in red and this notebook could prove vital in helping him finally secure a record-breaking eighth world championship.