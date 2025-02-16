F1 legend delivers brutal Red Bull assessment in team demise talks

Gerhard Berger has issued a ruthless assessment of Red Bull’s drop-off in performance after they surrendered the Formula 1 constructors’ crown to McLaren.

Red Bull were the pick of the bunch in 2022 and 2023 as the Milton Keynes-based marque halted Mercedes’ grip on the hybrid era.

And a strong start to 2024, including seven victories in the opening 10 races for star driver Max Verstappen, fuelled fears of a Red Bull hat-trick.

That was until a dip in pace, allied with McLaren and Ferrari’s superb end to the campaign, pushed Red Bull into third as both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez struggled.

Berger highlights cause as Red Bull ‘crumble’

Austrian ace Berger, whose F1 CV includes McLaren, Ferrari and Benetton, claimed 10 wins from 210 starts across 14 seasons in the sport.

He was also a lifelong friend of compatriot and former Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz up to his tragic passing in 2022, the duo having worked on several F1 projects together.

In an interview with German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Berger was alarmed at the speed of Red Bull's recession.

“It is well known that it takes much longer to build up than to dismantle,” he said.

“But no one would have thought that just six months after Didi Mateschitz's death everything would crumble.”

Red Bull begin their quest to regain top spot when the 2025 season gets under way on March 16.