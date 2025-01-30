Ferrari 'SELF-DESTRUCT' alert issued over Hamilton arrival

A former Formula 1 driver has warned Ferrari that Charles Leclerc could ‘self-destruct’ at the team following Lewis Hamilton’s arrival.

Ferrari’s lineup of Hamilton and Leclerc is expected to be the strongest driver pairing on the grid in 2025, with both drivers capable of fighting for the world title if they are provided with a competitive car.

However, the question of which driver will come up on top is yet to be resolved, with Hamilton’s form at Mercedes in 2024 looming over the champion as he prepares for the upcoming season.

The 40-year-old was beaten by former team-mate George Russell across 19 qualifying sessions last year, and with 26 pole positions to his name already, Leclerc is expected to be a tough opponent against Hamilton on a Saturday.

The 2024 season was disappointing for Lewis Hamilton

Can Charles Leclerc beat Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

How will Hamilton and Leclerc fare as F1 team-mates?

Former F1 driver and race winner, Juan Pablo Montoya, has issued a warning over Ferrari’s 2025 driver pairing and suggested it could result in two scenarios for Leclerc.

On the one hand, he stated that Leclerc could learn from Hamilton and improve, but on the other has revealed that the Monegasque driver could get frustrated and ‘self-destruct’ at Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc is yet to earn a world title

"It's going to be a hard dynamic for Charles Leclerc, but unless Leclerc knows he's still the future of Ferrari, he may play ball with Lewis Hamilton coming into the team,” Montoya said to CasinoApps.

“Leclerc can learn with Hamilton as his teammate and will try to outperform him. If Hamilton comes into the team and makes them better, but Leclerc can learn from him and still outperform his teammate, it will make Ferrari's decision to keep him easier and Leclerc can go on to win a world championship.

“If Leclerc gets frustrated with the Hamilton situation, a bit like he did with Carlos Sainz towards the end of last season, he could self-destruct."