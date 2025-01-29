Axed F1 star set for SHOCK 2025 racing return

An ex-Formula 1 driver is set to make a sensational return to racing in 2025, just months after being axed.

The grid for the new campaign will look very different when the action gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, with just two teams - Aston Martin and McLaren - lining up with the same driver pairing which finished the previous year.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing Ferrari BAN as new Abu Dhabi 2021 claim surfaces

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari U-TURN as shock Cullen reveal made

All eyes will likely be on Ferrari in Melbourne, as Lewis Hamilton makes his race debut for his new team, while Max Verstappen will link up with Liam Lawson for the first time at Red Bull following Sergio Perez's dismissal.

Former Sauber star Valtteri Bottas will be racing in Australia once again this March

The Finn has also recently been confirmed as Mercedes' reserve driver for 2025

Bottas back for iconic event

The Mexican wasn't the only big name to find himself without a seat for 2025, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo - axed by VCARB in September - and former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas also included on the list.

And while there remains much uncertainty regarding the future of Ricciardo, his former rival has managed to line up his next racing challenge.

Bottas - who has accepted a role as Mercedes reserve driver in 2025 - has been confirmed as the latest big name to make an appearance at the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 9.

The Finn will drive a DTM Mercedes 190E in the Touring Car Legends category at the famous event for which he is already an ambassador.

He will join a host of other F1 personalities, including former world champion Damon Hill and ex-Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK decision made

Related