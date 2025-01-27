Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 boss has discussed a potential successor for Lewis Hamilton as they eye up a future star to join Ferrari.

Axed F1 star gets new drive as STUNNING images emerge

An axed Formula 1 star’s new drive has been revealed after a series of stunning images were shared on social media.

F1 legend Brundle retaliates over FIA punishment changes in ‘stupid’ Verstappen dig

F1 legend Martin Brundle has backed the introduction of punishments for swearing by the FIA as he referenced a controversial Max Verstappen incident in his defence of the new guidelines.

Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR career update

A Red Bull star has issued a major career update ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

New F1 driver signing admits Red Bull FEAR

One of the latest Formula 1 driver’s to sign with a Red Bull team for 2025 has revealed their fear heading into the upcoming season.

