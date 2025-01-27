close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

A Formula 1 boss has discussed a potential successor for Lewis Hamilton as they eye up a future star to join Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star gets new drive as STUNNING images emerge

An axed Formula 1 star’s new drive has been revealed after a series of stunning images were shared on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Brundle retaliates over FIA punishment changes in ‘stupid’ Verstappen dig

F1 legend Martin Brundle has backed the introduction of punishments for swearing by the FIA as he referenced a controversial Max Verstappen incident in his defence of the new guidelines.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR career update

A Red Bull star has issued a major career update ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

New F1 driver signing admits Red Bull FEAR

One of the latest Formula 1 driver’s to sign with a Red Bull team for 2025 has revealed their fear heading into the upcoming season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Kevin Magnussen Martin Brundle
Ricciardo targeted as new role emerges for 2025 season - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo targeted as new role emerges for 2025 season - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 26, 2025 23:46
Hamilton set for U-TURN as Ferrari removal revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton set for U-TURN as Ferrari removal revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 25, 2025 23:42

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton REPLACEMENT revealed as axed F1 gets new drive - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Red Bull and Verstappen in FIA jab after iconic phrase REMOVED

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Crucial Hamilton CHANGE revealed after debut Ferrari test

  • Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News

Mercedes tease HUGE 2025 F1 release in official announcement

  • Yesterday 20:58
24 Hours of Daytona

British star sets RECORD as ex-F1 star wins iconic race

  • Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's Vettel Ferrari REUNION 'revealed'

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x